Top 10 visa-free vacation destinations for Ghanaians in 2021

Tanzania

Tanzania is an East African country known for its vast wilderness areas. They include the plains of Serengeti National Park, a safari mecca populated by the “big five” game (elephant, lion, leopard, buffalo, rhino), and Kilimanjaro National Park, home to Africa’s highest mountain.

The stipulated length of time for which a Ghanaian can stay in this country without a visa is 3 months.

Pulse Ghana

Barbados

Barbados is an eastern Caribbean island and an independent British Commonwealth nation.

Around the island are beaches, botanical gardens, the Harrison’s Cave formation, and 17th-century plantation houses like St. Nicholas Abbey. Ghanaians can spend at least 6 months in this country without a visa.

Pulse Ghana

Cape Verde

Cape Verde or Cabo Verde, officially the Republic of Cabo Verde, is an island country in the central Atlantic Ocean. No visa is required for Ghanaian for as long as you want to stay there.

Pulse Ghana

Seychelles

Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off East Africa. It's home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, as well as rare animals. Here, a Ghanaian can spend at least 30 days without a visa.

Pulse Ghana

Belize