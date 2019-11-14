Ghana, a country in West Africa has always been known internationally from her rich resources like gold, bauxite and the very popular one cocoa.

The country has some great sceneries for tourists who wish to travel the world. From beaches to castles and more, Ghana can rate high among other tourism regions across the globe.

One of Ghana’s top photographers, Yaw Pare has taken time to capture Ghana’s amazing scenery in photos. Here are photos of Ghana that show a gorgeous country in Africa.

Accraaaaaa!

Kwame Nkrumah Circle - Accra

Island between Ada Foah & Sogakope

Amanzule River Bakanta - Western Ghana

Fort Batenstein - Western Ghana

White Sands Beach Resort - Gomua Feteh

Tema Port

Janikura Village - Northern Ghana

Independence Square, Accra

Airport City, Accra

Eluyin - Western Ghana

Biriwa Beach Resort - Central Ghana

Fuller Falls - Brong Ahafo Ghana

Boti Waterfalls

Maaha Beach Resort

Little Acre - Aburi

Labadi Beach Hotel

Sunset Tills Beach, Gomoa Feteh

Kakum National Park

Platers Lodge, Takoradi