Ghana, a country in West Africa has always been known internationally from her rich resources like gold, bauxite and the very popular one cocoa.
The country has some great sceneries for tourists who wish to travel the world. From beaches to castles and more, Ghana can rate high among other tourism regions across the globe.
One of Ghana’s top photographers, Yaw Pare has taken time to capture Ghana’s amazing scenery in photos. Here are photos of Ghana that show a gorgeous country in Africa.
Accraaaaaa!
Kwame Nkrumah Circle - Accra
Island between Ada Foah & Sogakope
Amanzule River Bakanta - Western Ghana
Fort Batenstein - Western Ghana
White Sands Beach Resort - Gomua Feteh
Tema Port
Janikura Village - Northern Ghana
Independence Square, Accra
Airport City, Accra
Eluyin - Western Ghana
Biriwa Beach Resort - Central Ghana
Fuller Falls - Brong Ahafo Ghana
Boti Waterfalls
Maaha Beach Resort
Little Acre - Aburi
Labadi Beach Hotel
Sunset Tills Beach, Gomoa Feteh
Kakum National Park
Platers Lodge, Takoradi