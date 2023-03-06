A solemn day for every Ghanaian both home and abroad, celebrating the fights and toils of our founding fathers, appreciating the struggles, and embracing the journey of how far mother Ghana has come.
Ghana@66: How celebrities marked Ghana's independence in style
As Ghana marks its 66th Independence Day today in commemoration of the day Gold Coast formally weaned itself from British colonial rule.
In the celebratory mood of the day, many have flooded social media with photos representing the colors of the Ghana flag with some known social faces also sharing amazing pictures in a bid to celebrate this day.
