Global Conference Alliance: Now in Ghana!

Global Conference Alliance is excited to announce its entry into the Ghanaian market. We are a Vancouver-based company that specializes in organizing top-notch international conferences, cutting-edge workshops, and global expos encompassing a range of disciplines. The disciplines include Business, Management, Digital Marketing, Technology, HRM & Leadership, Healthcare, Social Science, Engineering, and the Environment.

Since its inception in 2018, Global Conference Alliance has successfully organized 650 conferences in 50 cities. It has established a global footprint across cities like Montreal, Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton, New York, Calgary, Halifax, Seattle, Ottawa, Yellowknife, and Cancun, and has successfully drawn participants from more than 70 countries. To learn more about our upcoming conferences, please visit - https://globalconference.ca/upcoming-conferences/

Our conferences offer an exceptional platform for gaining insights, sharing knowledge, and networking with industry leaders, and renowned scholars of various disciplines. Participation in an international conference advances professional skills, cultivates innovative thinking and offers an excellent opportunity for cross-cultural exchange. Individuals from around the globe can participate at our conferences and register as Authors or Listeners. For information regarding registration process, kindly refer to the link: https://globalconference.ca/registration-process/

Additional services:

Global Conference provides additional documentation services to facilitate international participant’s visa application process. The services include:

· Notarized Invitation Letter

· Visa Expedite Request Letter

· Accommodation Booking Letter.

Please visit this link to learn more about the above services and associated charges.