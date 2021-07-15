Here is how a broken heart can enlarge your heart (Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

A broken heart has symptoms of a heart attack. Your heart enlarges which causes poor blood circulation to the body parts. It can cause fainting, irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), chest pain, shortness of breath, headache, etc. These symptoms should last for a few days. But you need to see a doctor when it lasts longer.

How do you cope with a broken heart? A broken heart is a very sad situation and once you experience it, the first thing you would try to do is to isolate yourself. Some people have committed suicide because of isolation and loneliness. Reach out to people you trust and confide in them. Do not let your emotions take control. You may have a lot of anger because of what happened. If your emotions rule you, you will blame others (it can destroy your relationship with them), express your anger by vandalizing properties (which can hurt you).