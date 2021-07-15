RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Here is how a broken heart can enlarge your heart (Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

Authors:

Contributor

A broken heart is used metaphorically to imply a heart condition that results when you undergo stressful events that lead to severe emotions. People who have experienced it describe it as a painful experience which they don’t wish anyone to experience. It is a temporary condition that goes away with time. Medically, a broken heart is called stress-induced cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome. It is not a medical emergency if you have recently undergone an emotional situation.

Heart Break
Heart Break

A broken heart causes the heart to enlarge. It can make your left ventricle (part of the heart that pumps rich blood to the body) bigger. However, the left ventricle returns to its original shape after a few days. It is believed that the hormone, adrenaline is released in high doses which can affect the heart of some people. Against popular belief, a broken heart doesn’t only occur when your significant other breaks up with you. It has other causes including:

Recommended articles
  1. Death of a loved one
  2. Argument
  3. A surprising situation
  4. Fear of a medical condition or procedure Etc.

Symptoms of a broken heart

A broken heart has symptoms of a heart attack. Your heart enlarges which causes poor blood circulation to the body parts. It can cause fainting, irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), chest pain, shortness of breath, headache, etc. These symptoms should last for a few days. But you need to see a doctor when it lasts longer.

How do you cope with a broken heart? A broken heart is a very sad situation and once you experience it, the first thing you would try to do is to isolate yourself. Some people have committed suicide because of isolation and loneliness. Reach out to people you trust and confide in them. Do not let your emotions take control. You may have a lot of anger because of what happened. If your emotions rule you, you will blame others (it can destroy your relationship with them), express your anger by vandalizing properties (which can hurt you).

So all in all, accept the change and think of the way forward.

Prince Afram

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

Authors:

Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless [Global]

Kalybos and Ahuofe cause stir on social media with 'wedding' photos

Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri

10 elegant, incredible photos from Naa Dromo’s traditional wedding

Naa Dromo and Charles traditional wedding

Going through a hoe phase could be really good for you

How to recognise a guy in his hoe phase (Elite Daily)