If people can't find sorghum leaves, they sometimes use bicarbonate soda to get the color.

Where it comes from

Waakye started in the northern part of Ghana. Its name comes from the Hausa language, where "waake" means beans and "ayyo" means rice.

This shows that waakye is a mix of rice and beans. It's a dish that brings people together, whether they are rich or poor, especially during big family meals, parties, or as a street food that many enjoy.

What goes with waakye

Waakye isn't just about rice and beans. People love to add many other things to it, like spaghetti, fried plantain, gari (which is like cassava flakes), boiled eggs, and different kinds of meat like fish, chicken, or beef.

There's also a spicy sauce and a pepper sauce called shito that many people like to put on top to make it even tastier.

Waakye today

Nowadays, waakye is not just eaten in Ghana. People from Ghana have taken it to other countries, and now you can find waakye in restaurants and festivals all over the world.

People have also come up with new ways to make waakye so that everyone can enjoy it, no matter what kind of food they like to eat.

Waakye is more than just food. It's a big part of Ghana's culture and brings people together.

From its start in northern Ghana to being loved by people everywhere, waakye shows the warm welcoming spirit of Ghana and its love for good, hearty meals.