ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Household items every Ghanaian home used to have in the early 2000s

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In the early 2000s, Ghanaian households featured a unique set of essential items that catered to the daily needs and challenges of life.

Metal buckets
Metal buckets

These items, many of which have now been replaced or modernized, played significant roles in the domestic sphere.

Recommended articles

Here’s a look at some of the staple household items every Ghanaian home used to have during this era:

Metal plates were a common sight in many homes due to their durability and ease of cleaning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike ceramic or glass, metal plates could withstand falls and rough handling without breaking, making them particularly suited for households with children.

Metal plates
Metal plates Metal plates Pulse Ghana

They were also favored for outdoor activities and gatherings, as they were easy to transport and less fragile than other options.

The box iron, a traditional type of iron, was another essential item in early 2000s Ghanaian homes. This iron was fueled by charcoal, which was placed inside a compartment in the iron.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heat from the charcoal would then be used to press clothes. This method was especially useful during power outages—a common occurrence in some areas at the time.

Box iron
Box iron Box iron Pulse Ghana

The box iron was not only effective but also economical, as it utilized the readily available charcoal.

Metal buckets were indispensable in many homes for various purposes, from fetching water to washing clothes and general cleaning tasks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their robustness made them more practical than plastic versions, which could crack or degrade under harsh conditions.

Metal buckets often lasted for years, becoming a staple due to their reliability and the multifunctional roles they played in daily household activities.

Metal buckets
Metal buckets Metal buckets Pulse Ghana

With many areas facing challenges with rodents, a sturdy mouse trap was a must-have in Ghanaian homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

These traps helped maintain hygiene and comfort by controlling the population of mice, which could be a nuisance and a health hazard.

Mouse trap
Mouse trap Mousetrap Pulse Ghana

The typical mouse trap in these homes was simple yet effective, often made of metal, which provided durability and reuse capability.

Despite Ghana’s generally warm climate, the early 2000s saw many homes equipped with an electric heater to combat the chill during the harmattan season, when dry and dusty winds can significantly lower temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT
Water heater
Water heater water heater Pulse Ghana

Electric heaters were crucial during this period, providing warmth and comfort through colder nights and mornings.

These items represent a snapshot of life in early 2000s Ghana, reflecting the ingenuity and adaptability of households during that period.

While technology and economic development have introduced more modern conveniences into Ghanaian homes, these traditional items remain a fond memory for many, highlighting a time of resourcefulness and simplicity.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We should really make a more conscious effort to become more aware of such behaviours [iStock]

How parents, teachers can recognise when a child is being bullied

birthday celebration

It's illegal to publicly celebrate your birthday in this country

How to relieve back pain from sitting all day [prevention]

Sitting all day at work? 5 easy exercises to relieve back and waist pain

How to respond to being publicly embarrassed [PsychologyToday]

How to respond when someone embarrasses you in public