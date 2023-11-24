Why installing burglar-proof all over your house may not be a great idea

Here are a few reasons why:

Aesthetic concerns:

· Excessive security measures, such as bars on windows and heavy-duty security doors, can give your home a fortress-like appearance, which may negatively impact its curb appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

· The aesthetics of your home are important not only for your own enjoyment but also for potential resale value.

A property that looks overly fortified may be less attractive to potential buyers.

2. Emergency exit:

· In the event of a fire or other emergency, having excessive security measures could impede your ability to exit the house quickly.

This could pose serious risks to your safety and the safety of your family.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been many instances where people have not been able to escape burning buildings, because of burglar proof.

3. Resale value:

· Potential buyers might be deterred by a home that appears overly secure, as it could give the impression that the neighborhood is unsafe.

· People generally prefer a balance between security and a welcoming, open environment.

4. Cost considerations:

ADVERTISEMENT

· Installing extensive security measures can be expensive. Spending too much on security features might not provide a proportional increase in actual security, especially if other basic security measures are neglected.

It's important to find a balance between effective security measures and maintaining a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing home.