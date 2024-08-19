How long does it take for gum to digest once swallowed?

The belief that swallowed gum takes seven years to digest is a myth. This idea likely comes from the fact that gum is not easily broken down by our digestive system. While it's true that gum doesn't digest the way most foods do, it certainly doesn't stay in your stomach for years on end.

In reality, your body is much more efficient at handling things, even if it takes a little extra time to process them.

What is gum made of?

To understand why gum doesn’t digest like other foods, it's helpful to know what it's made of. Bubble gum consists of a gum base, sweeteners, flavourings, and softeners. The gum base is what gives gum its chewy texture, and it is made from substances that are resistant to the body’s digestive enzymes. These substances might include natural latex, synthetic rubber, or resins. The other ingredients, such as sweeteners and flavourings, are easily broken down by your digestive system, just like any other food.

What happens when you swallow gum?

When you swallow gum, your digestive system treats it like any other food that you consume. It moves through the oesophagus into your stomach, where digestive enzymes start breaking down the parts of the gum that they can—like the sugars and flavourings. However, the gum base, which is resistant to digestion, remains mostly intact.

After spending some time in the stomach, the gum moves onto the small intestine. From there, it travels through the rest of your digestive tract, eventually making its way to the large intestine. Just like with other indigestible items, such as the fibre in fruits and vegetables, the gum is eventually excreted in your stool.

How long does it take?

Although gum doesn’t break down entirely, it doesn’t stay in your stomach or intestines for long. Generally, it takes about 24 to 48 hours for swallowed gum to pass through your digestive system and exit your body. This timeframe is pretty much the same as any other food you eat. So, there's no need to worry about gum sitting in your belly for years—it’s just a myth!

Is it dangerous to swallow gum?

Swallowing a small piece of gum every now and then isn’t likely to cause any harm. Your body will naturally move it through your digestive system and get rid of it. However, swallowing large amounts of gum or swallowing gum frequently can lead to problems.

In rare cases, swallowing too much gum could cause a blockage in the digestive tract, particularly in children. This is one reason why it’s best to spit the gum out after you’re done chewing it.

But, if you accidentally swallow a piece of gum, there’s no need to worry—it won’t stick around for long!