How to appreciate yourself more (Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

We all have this one celebrity or icon we really adore, everything they do looks perfect and so satisfying to us, we barely see mistakes in them and all we wish is that our life could be just a photocopy of theirs. There is nothing abnormal for seeing someone’s life to be great and work emulating, but there is a lot in seeing your life as substandard and not worth living because you aren’t where these people you adore so much are. Not appreciating yourself is a clear sign that you are a person of low self-confidence and you cannot succeed that way. In life there are two things that living things and non-living things share, its either you appreciate in value or you depreciate in value, this means you either gain value or you lose it, the value you have today is due to a thought you had some few years ago or many years ago which has come into reality, therefore to have a very low self-value now is a very bad forecast for tomorrow. I will like to share with you a few steps to help increase your self-value or preferably to appreciate yourself more.