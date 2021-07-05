How to appreciate yourself more (Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

No matter how small your wins are they are still wins once they are genuine, you cannot call a win a loss just because it is small. Yes, people are doing bigger things with their lives but that doesn’t make your small wins of waking up every day and getting something to help you survive to fight on useless. Actually, you won’t see your worth if you keep comparing yourself with others.
When you fail to do something you shouldn’t cry about the pain while there is a lesson to gain. Do you remember the painful falls you made while learning to walk? Yes in that same way you will just learn how to do what you are failing to do now but the pain will pass away.
Many people weren’t around when Rome was being built but many say it couldn’t have been built in a day, well even if you don’t believe that a 21st-century example of setting realistic goals is America. You can get from zero to hero in 1 second…unless you knew you were working hard to be a hero. Make goals that make sense so you don’t feel senseless or worthless when you fail such goals.
4.Get close to people who appreciate you.
It is one thing to be appreciated by yourself and another to be appreciated by people, appreciation by people is like certification of how legit your initial appreciation was. Get as near as possible to people who know your worth. Not everyone can see gold when it is in their hands, go to the people who see you be golden.
Appreciate yourself before you depreciate in self-value, learn to love yourself and your efforts only then can you love others.
