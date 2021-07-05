RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

How to appreciate yourself more (Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

We all have this one celebrity or icon we really adore, everything they do looks perfect and so satisfying to us, we barely see mistakes in them and all we wish is that our life could be just a photocopy of theirs. There is nothing abnormal for seeing someone’s life to be great and work emulating, but there is a lot in seeing your life as substandard and not worth living because you aren’t where these people you adore so much are. Not appreciating yourself is a clear sign that you are a person of low self-confidence and you cannot succeed that way. In life there are two things that living things and non-living things share, its either you appreciate in value or you depreciate in value, this means you either gain value or you lose it, the value you have today is due to a thought you had some few years ago or many years ago which has come into reality, therefore to have a very low self-value now is a very bad forecast for tomorrow. I will like to share with you a few steps to help increase your self-value or preferably to appreciate yourself more.

Self Love

There are many ways to win a war, but winning is not based on how many soldiers you have but on how many soldiers you train to be useful on that day of battle. Same story here, winning this battle of self-appreciation isn’t based on the many achievements you have but making the few ones you have look mega to others, that leads us to the first point that is;

  1. Be yourself.

No matter how small your wins are they are still wins once they are genuine, you cannot call a win a loss just because it is small. Yes, people are doing bigger things with their lives but that doesn’t make your small wins of waking up every day and getting something to help you survive to fight on useless. Actually, you won’t see your worth if you keep comparing yourself with others.

2.Be blind to failure.

When you fail to do something you shouldn’t cry about the pain while there is a lesson to gain. Do you remember the painful falls you made while learning to walk? Yes in that same way you will just learn how to do what you are failing to do now but the pain will pass away.

3.Be realistic.

Many people weren’t around when Rome was being built but many say it couldn’t have been built in a day, well even if you don’t believe that a 21st-century example of setting realistic goals is America. You can get from zero to hero in 1 second…unless you knew you were working hard to be a hero. Make goals that make sense so you don’t feel senseless or worthless when you fail such goals.

4.Get close to people who appreciate you.

It is one thing to be appreciated by yourself and another to be appreciated by people, appreciation by people is like certification of how legit your initial appreciation was. Get as near as possible to people who know your worth. Not everyone can see gold when it is in their hands, go to the people who see you be golden.

Appreciate yourself before you depreciate in self-value, learn to love yourself and your efforts only then can you love others.

Samuel Hesse.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

