The magic ingredient that boosts hair growth

You may already know that cloves are rich in nutrients and antioxidants but these nutrients don’t only have amazing effects on your body, they help your hair grow too. They add luster and shine to your hair and also protect your scalp from dandruff. Cloves can relieve an itchy scalp and prevent your hair from thinning out. There are a few ways you can use it to achieve the desired results.

As a hair rinse

You can add cloves to the water you use to rinse your hair after washing to achieve effective results. Crush a tablespoon of cloves and boil for about 20 minutes or till the water changes color, to a golden-brown appearance. Allow the water to cool, then strain the clove residue from it and use it. You can store clove water for up to a week in your refrigerator to use on your hair. After a week the clove water is no longer effective and has to be replaced.

Clove Oil

Some prefer to clove oil but if you want to make it at home, it’s simple. Crush a tablespoon of cloves and pour them into a small airtight container then add a tablespoon of olive oil to the clove powder and cover for a week. After a week strain out the cloves from the oil. To make it effective make sure to use the oil from the roots to the shaft of the hair.