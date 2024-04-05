ADVERTISEMENT
7 ways to buy iPhone 15 with your own money

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Dreaming of the iPhone 15 but your wallet is singing the blues? You’re not alone.

With its sleek design and cutting-edge features, who wouldn't want to get their hands on the latest Apple marvel? But if your income seems like a hurdle too high, don’t fret!

Here’s how you can smartly save and strategize your way to owning an iPhone 15, without breaking the bank.

First things first, get your finances in check. Map out your monthly income and expenses to see where you can cut back. Maybe that daily gourmet coffee can take a backseat? Small savings can add up big time. Set aside a "phone fund" and be religious about contributing to it.

Got an older iPhone or another gadget collecting dust? Sell it! Online marketplaces are bustling with buyers looking for good deals on used tech. The cash you make can significantly boost your iPhone 15 fund.

Stay on the lookout for discounts, trade-in deals, or installment plans offered by retailers and carriers. Sometimes, signing up for a longer contract can slash the price. Make sure to read the fine print, though, to avoid getting stuck in a bad deal.

Many websites track tech prices and alert you when there’s a drop. Sign up for these alerts for the iPhone 15. Being one of the first to know can help you snag a deal before it disappears.

Consider opening a high-yield savings account for your iPhone fund. Even a small interest rate can help grow your savings faster than a traditional savings account would. Look for accounts with no fees to maximize your savings.

If you can wait a bit longer, prices tend to drop after the initial launch frenzy. Plus, buying slightly used or refurbished models can save you a ton. Just ensure it’s from a reputable source and comes with some warranty.

If you’re serious about upgrading, look for ways to earn extra cash. Freelance gigs, part-time jobs, or selling crafts online can provide a nice supplement to your income.

Owning an iPhone 15 on a tight budget isn’t just a pipe dream. With a bit of planning, patience, and savvy saving strategies, you can make it a reality. Start today, and before you know it, that brand-new iPhone will be lighting up in your hands, all without plunging you into debt.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

