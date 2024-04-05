7 ways to buy iPhone 15 with your own money

Here’s how you can smartly save and strategize your way to owning an iPhone 15, without breaking the bank.

Budget like a boss

First things first, get your finances in check. Map out your monthly income and expenses to see where you can cut back. Maybe that daily gourmet coffee can take a backseat? Small savings can add up big time. Set aside a "phone fund" and be religious about contributing to it.

Sell to upgrade

Got an older iPhone or another gadget collecting dust? Sell it! Online marketplaces are bustling with buyers looking for good deals on used tech. The cash you make can significantly boost your iPhone 15 fund.

Look for deals and discounts

Stay on the lookout for discounts, trade-in deals, or installment plans offered by retailers and carriers. Sometimes, signing up for a longer contract can slash the price. Make sure to read the fine print, though, to avoid getting stuck in a bad deal.

Set alerts

Many websites track tech prices and alert you when there’s a drop. Sign up for these alerts for the iPhone 15. Being one of the first to know can help you snag a deal before it disappears.

Save smart

Consider opening a high-yield savings account for your iPhone fund. Even a small interest rate can help grow your savings faster than a traditional savings account would. Look for accounts with no fees to maximize your savings.

Patience pays off

If you can wait a bit longer, prices tend to drop after the initial launch frenzy. Plus, buying slightly used or refurbished models can save you a ton. Just ensure it’s from a reputable source and comes with some warranty.

Extra income opportunities

If you’re serious about upgrading, look for ways to earn extra cash. Freelance gigs, part-time jobs, or selling crafts online can provide a nice supplement to your income.