How to deal with bullies and protect yourself

But you're not alone. Bullying is a serious problem, but there are ways to deal with it and protect yourself.

This article will explore what bullying is, why it happens, and most importantly, equip you with strategies to navigate bullying situations and empower yourself.

Understanding the bully

Bullies come in all shapes and sizes. They might be loud and aggressive, or they could be sly and use social exclusion as their weapon. But there are some common threads in their behaviour.

Often, bullies come from difficult backgrounds and are dealing with their own insecurities or problems. They might be struggling academically, feeling isolated themselves, or experiencing challenges at home. They lash out by targeting others to feel powerful or in control. This doesn't excuse their behaviour, but it can help you see them as people who are hurting too.

The different faces of bullying

Bullying can be physical, verbal, emotional, or even cyberbullying. Here are some signs to watch out for:

Physical bullying: hitting, kicking, shoving, tripping, stealing or damaging belongings

Verbal bullying: name-calling, insults, threats, rumours, put-downs

Emotional bullying: intimidating, isolating, excluding, making someone feel scared or insecure

Cyberbullying: using technology to bully someone through texts, social media, or online forums

If you're experiencing any of these things, it's important to know that you're not being oversensitive. Bullying is a form of abuse, and it's not okay.

Strategies for dealing with bullies

Don't suffer in silence. Here are some steps you can take to deal with a bully:

1. Stay calm and don't react: Bullies often thrive on getting a reaction. Don't give them the satisfaction. Try to stay calm and composed. Take a deep breath and walk away if possible.

2. Use your voice (when it's safe): If you feel comfortable, speak up in a firm voice and tell the bully to stop. Let them know their behaviour is unacceptable.

3. Document everything: Keep a record of the bullying incidents, including dates, times, and what happened. Take screenshots of texts or online posts. This documentation can be helpful if you need to report the bullying.

4. Surround yourself with supportive people: Talk to a trusted friend, family member, teacher, counsellor, or anyone you feel comfortable with. Having a support system can make a world of difference. They can give you advice and help you feel less alone.

5. Report the bullying: Don't be afraid to report the bullying to a trusted adult. This could be a teacher, principal, parent, or someone else who can help. There is no shame in asking for help.

6. Remember it's not your fault: Bullies often target people they perceive as weak. Remember, it's not about you. Their behaviour is a reflection of their own issues.

7. Focus on yourself: While dealing with a bully can be stressful, don't let it define you. Focus on the things you enjoy and the activities that make you feel good. Spend time with people who make you happy.

You can make a difference

If you see someone being bullied, don't just stand by. Here are some ways you can intervene safely:

Distract the bully: Start a conversation with the person being bullied or ask the bully a question to break things up.

Show support to the target: Let the person being bullied know you're there for them and offer your help.

Report the bullying: If you feel safe, report the bullying to a trusted adult.

By taking action, you can help create a safer environment for everyone.

If you're the bully

If you find yourself bullying others, it's important to understand why. Are you feeling angry, insecure, or lonely? Talking to a trusted adult about what's going on can help you find healthier ways to deal with your emotions.

You have the power to be kind. Choose to use your words and actions to build others up, not tear them down.

