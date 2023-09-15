How to delay your period using milk

Every woman understands the pains of having periods showing up during staycations, vacations, or group hangouts to mess with your mood and limit the amount of fun you can have.

But there's a nice trick to help you delay your period for about a day or two.

If it seems that the reds might rear its head on your special day or ruin your vacation plans, this milk trick might be of help to you.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's an old trick involving milk that seems to work most of the time.

This trick is commonly used for a variety of purposes, including cooking and home remedies.

What you need:

1 cup of milk

Powdered mustard seed (2 teaspoons)

Instructions:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Heat the cup of milk until warm.

2. Stir in 2 teaspoons of powdered mustard seed.

3. Consume this mixture one week before your anticipated period.

The good news is that this home remedy may help alleviate menstrual discomfort for some individuals, but results can vary.

It's always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before trying any new treatments or remedies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Note that this method isn't foolproof; its effectiveness can vary.

If you have lactose intolerance or dairy allergies, alternative options for menstrual delay should be explored.