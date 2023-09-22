How to know you are about to be struck by lightning and what to do

If you are out in the open and suddenly your hair begins to stand on edge, you should take precautionary measures immediately.

Your hair immediately standing on edge is usually a sign that you are about to be struck y lightning.

It’s important to know that lightning can strike even before rain begins to fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some guidelines to help you stay safe:

The best way to prevent being struck by lightning is to take shelter indoors in a sturdy building.

A house or a building with wiring and plumbing is generally safe because it provides a path for lightning to follow to the ground.

If you're caught in the open and cannot find shelter, try to get inside a vehicle with a metal roof and sides.

Do not touch the metal frame inside the vehicle or any electronic devices during a storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lightning tends to strike the tallest objects in an area, so avoid trees, flagpoles, telephone poles, and other tall structures.

If you are in an open field, crouch down low with your feet close together and your hands covering your ears to minimize the chance of being struck.

Wait at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder before leaving your shelter.

Lightning can strike even after a storm seems to have passed.