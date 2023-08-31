DIY: How to make coconut yoghurt

Ingredients:

2 coconuts

Probiotics (available from pharmacies or probiotic-rich yoghurt)

Instructions:

Start by cracking open the coconuts and collecting the coconut water and meat. Make sure to collect the fresh, tender coconut meat.

Place the collected coconut meat into a blender. Add the coconut water as well.

Blend the coconut meat and water together until a smooth and thick paste forms. The consistency should be similar to a creamy puree.

Once the coconut mixture is smooth, transfer it into an airtight container.

Add the probiotics to the container with the coconut paste. You can obtain probiotics from a pharmacy or from yoghurt that contains live and active cultures.

The quantity of probiotics to add will depend on the specific product's instructions or your desired potency.

Gently mix the probiotics into the coconut paste until they are well combined. It's important to use a non-metallic utensil, as metal spoons can potentially reduce the potency of the probiotics.

After mixing, cover the container tightly with its lid.

Place the container in a warm corner of your kitchen or another area with a consistent temperature.

Allow the mixture to ferment for about 16 hours or overnight. This fermentation period allows the probiotics to multiply and develop the desired beneficial properties.

Once the fermentation is complete, the coconut yoghurt should have a tangy flavour and the consistency might be slightly more liquid due to the fermentation process.

You can now use this coconut yoghurt as a topping for various foods, mix it into smoothies, or consume it on its own. Remember that the probiotics in the yoghurt can offer potential digestive benefits.

Tips:

Use fresh and tender coconut meat for the best results.

Avoid using metal utensils when mixing probiotics, as they could interfere with the probiotic cultures.

Make sure to follow the specific instructions for the probiotics you are using, as the potency and fermentation time may vary.

The fermentation time can be adjusted based on your desired level of tanginess and fermentation strength.

Store the fermented coconut probiotic paste in the refrigerator to maintain its freshness and extend its shelf life.