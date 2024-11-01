How to spot a narcissist on the first date

While they may seem perfect at first, it’s essential to know the signs so that you don’t end up feeling undervalued or manipulated.

Narcissists use charm and confidence as their greatest weapons. Their smile might light up the room, and they could make you feel like the most important person in the world. But, beneath the charisma lies a need for control and attention that can leave you feeling drained.

Here’s how to pick up on narcissistic behavior from the get-go, so you can keep yourself safe and happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. They dominate the conversation

A narcissist tends to talk excessively about themselves, their achievements, and their interests, showing little interest in learning about you.

Pulse Nigeria

If your date rarely asks questions about your life or interrupts you frequently, it may be a red flag.

2. They exhibit superficial charm

ADVERTISEMENT

While initial charm can be appealing, be cautious if it feels insincere or over-the-top. Narcissists often use flattery and charisma to win you over quickly.

3. They lack empathy

Pay attention to how your date responds to your feelings or stories. A narcissist may dismiss your emotions or fail to show genuine concern, indicating a lack of empathy.

4. They have a sense of entitlement

Narcissists believe they deserve special treatment. If your date expects preferential treatment or becomes upset when things don't go their way, it could be a warning sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. They violate personal boundaries

Observe if your date respects your personal space and boundaries. Narcissists may push limits early on, disregarding your comfort and preferences.

6. They seek constant validation

A narcissist craves admiration and may fish for compliments or boast about their accomplishments to receive praise. This need for validation can be a key indicator.

7. They display arrogant behaviour

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch for signs of arrogance, such as belittling the waiter, bragging excessively, or acting superior. This behaviour reflects an inflated sense of self-importance.

Pulse Nigeria

8. They have few long-term relationships

If your date mentions having few close friends or strained family relationships, it might indicate difficulty maintaining long-term connections, a common trait among narcissists.

9. They react poorly to criticism

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Narcissists often struggle with accepting criticism. If your date becomes defensive or angry when faced with constructive feedback, it could be a sign.

10. They exhibit manipulative behavior

Be cautious if your date tries to control the conversation, steer plans to their liking, or use guilt to influence your decisions. Manipulation is a common tactic used by narcissists.

If something feels off during the date, trust your gut feelings to avoid potential emotional harm.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 7 signs you might be in a relationship with a narcissist