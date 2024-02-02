5 ways staying with a verbally abusive person damages you

Here are five things that can happen to you when you stay with a verbally abusive person.

1. Low self-esteem

Constant criticism and belittling comments can take a heavy toll on your self-esteem. Over time, you may start to believe the negative things said about you, viewing yourself through the distorted lens of the abuser's words.

This erosion of self-esteem makes it harder to stand up for yourself or believe that you deserve better treatment.

2. Increased anxiety and stress

Living on edge, waiting for the next verbal attack, can keep your body and mind in a perpetual state of stress.

This heightened anxiety can manifest in physical symptoms such as headaches, muscle tension, and sleep disturbances, not to mention the emotional toll of feeling constantly wary and on guard.

3. Isolation from loved ones

Verbally abusive relationships often lead to isolation, whether through the abuser's manipulation or your own attempts to avoid confrontation about the relationship.

Over time, you may find yourself drifting away from friends and family, losing the support network that is so crucial in times of distress.

4. Difficulty trusting others

When you're repeatedly hurt by someone close to you, it can breed a general mistrust towards others.

This skepticism can extend into other relationships, making it difficult to open up and connect with new people for fear of being hurt again.

The defense mechanisms you build to protect yourself from the abuser can inadvertently wall you off from positive, supportive relationships.

5. unable to make decisions

Constant verbal abuse can lead to self-doubt about your judgment and decision-making abilities. Suppose you're continually told that you're wrong, incapable, or to blame for the abuser's behavior.

In that case, you may start questioning your own perceptions and decisions, making it harder to take decisive action to improve your situation.

The impact of staying with a verbally abusive person can be profound and pervasive, but recognizing these effects is the first step towards seeking change.

It's important to remember that help is available and that you deserve to be treated with respect and kindness.