The history of white wedding gowns and how they became a trend

One day it all changed when Queen Victoria of England in the 1940s chose to wear a white satin dress for her wedding.

The people considered this very beautiful and a break from the traditional norms.

It sparked interest in the colour and style and a lot of people began to follow the trend the queen had set.

In the mid-19th century, there was a rise in fashion magazines that circulated pictures of Queen Victoria’s white wedding gown.

Brides began to adopt the style and soon it became a wedding trend.

As societies in England became industrialized people became more financially stable and hence were able to afford luxury weddings.

This led to more elaborate wedding trends and the white gown now came to symbolize wealth and affluence.

The tradition was later reinforced when royalty and celebrities started adopting this style of dressing for their big day.

It made it even more popular since people tended to follow the trends these prominent people set for them.

Over time the white gown became ingrained in Western culture.

It is noteworthy to mention that white was a symbol of purity and innocence back in the days of Queen Victoria.