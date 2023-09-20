ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

The history of white wedding gowns and how they became a trend

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The tradition of wearing a white wedding gown as a symbol of purity and innocence dates back to the 19th century.

wedding gown
wedding gown

Before the white wedding gown tradition, people just wore their best dresses on their wedding day regardless of the style and colours.

Recommended articles

One day it all changed when Queen Victoria of England in the 1940s chose to wear a white satin dress for her wedding.

The people considered this very beautiful and a break from the traditional norms.

It sparked interest in the colour and style and a lot of people began to follow the trend the queen had set.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the mid-19th century, there was a rise in fashion magazines that circulated pictures of Queen Victoria’s white wedding gown.

Brides began to adopt the style and soon it became a wedding trend.

As societies in England became industrialized people became more financially stable and hence were able to afford luxury weddings.

This led to more elaborate wedding trends and the white gown now came to symbolize wealth and affluence.

The tradition was later reinforced when royalty and celebrities started adopting this style of dressing for their big day.

ADVERTISEMENT

It made it even more popular since people tended to follow the trends these prominent people set for them.

Over time the white gown became ingrained in Western culture.

It is noteworthy to mention that white was a symbol of purity and innocence back in the days of Queen Victoria.

As time went on, when white gowns became fully accepted, they became a symbol of a bride’s innocence and purity before marriage.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a woman loves you

If a woman loves you, you won't have to beg for these 5 things

Women tend to put on weight after tying the knot [Masterfile]

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

Quit Worrying About Lasting Longer in Bed

How to use the edging method to combat premature ejaculation in 5 easy steps

Hacks to cook soften Jollof without water

Hacks to make your Jollof softer without adding water