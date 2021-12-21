The outdoor event put together by Taste Tales Gh happened at Pearly Gates Gardens in East Legon during the evening with over 30 food, drinks and merch vendors all across Ghana.
Hundreds flood Taste Tales Night; Biggest food fair in Ghana (WATCH)
Hundreds of food lovers in Accra have come out to eat or taste sumptuous meals at what is now the biggest food fair in Ghana.
The social gathering had dopest DJs and the best photographers to capture your gram worthy moments that makes this year’s December to remember for its patrons.
The event sponsored by CIC Ghana with Pulse Ghana as media partners, Taste Tales Night Market has set the mood for a detty December to begin.
See the posts below and catch up with what you’ve missed in case you weren’t there and makes sure you don’t miss the next one.
