RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Hundreds flood Taste Tales Night; Biggest food fair in Ghana (WATCH)

Authors:

Precious Ama Kwartemaa Oduro

Hundreds of food lovers in Accra have come out to eat or taste sumptuous meals at what is now the biggest food fair in Ghana.

Hundreds flood Taste Tales Night; Biggest food fair in Ghana
Hundreds flood Taste Tales Night; Biggest food fair in Ghana

The outdoor event put together by Taste Tales Gh happened at Pearly Gates Gardens in East Legon during the evening with over 30 food, drinks and merch vendors all across Ghana.

Recommended articles

The social gathering had dopest DJs and the best photographers to capture your gram worthy moments that makes this year’s December to remember for its patrons.

The event sponsored by CIC Ghana with Pulse Ghana as media partners, Taste Tales Night Market has set the mood for a detty December to begin.

See the posts below and catch up with what you’ve missed in case you weren’t there and makes sure you don’t miss the next one.

Authors:

Precious Ama Kwartemaa Oduro Precious Ama Kwartemaa Oduro

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 ‘bad girl’ traits every guy secretly wants in his girl

Black couple in bed (Courtesy)

3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

Signs of cheating in a relationship [Credit: Shutterstock]

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Weight Loss: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Dear men, it's OK to avoid dating broke women, and be vocal about it

You don't have to date women who are dependent on you It is not your duty to care for anyone's needs in a relationship [Credit - iStock]