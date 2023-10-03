If you plan on having a child with someone, here's what you need to know

1. History of genetic diseases: It's essential to have open and honest discussions about any genetic diseases or health conditions that either you or your partner may carry.

Understanding the potential risks and being prepared for any health challenges your child may face is crucial for their well-being.

2. Sickling status: Sickle cell disease is a genetic condition that can affect individuals and their offspring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing both partners' sickling status is especially important if there's a family history of sickle cell disease.

Understanding the risks and potential outcomes can help you make informed decisions about family planning and medical care for your child.

3. Financial compatibility: Finances are a significant factor in raising a child.

Discuss how both you and your partner handle money, including budgeting, saving, and long-term financial goals.

Ensure that you have a shared understanding of how you'll manage the costs associated with raising a child, such as education, healthcare, and day-to-day expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial compatibility can reduce conflicts and provide stability for your growing family.