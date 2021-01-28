Ghana's former president, Jerry John Rawlings was given a state funeral which lasted for three days. He was laid to rest on Wednesday, January 27, 2020, at the Burma Camp military cemetery in Accra.

In attendance were various dignitaries from across the continent.

Every aspect of the funeral has cultural significance. From the drumming and dancing to the rituals, clothing of mourners to the presentation of tributes then the military display, the funeral revealed the incredible cultural identity of the Ghanaian society.

Pulse.com.gh brings in light some photos as Ghanaians say their final goodbye their First President of the fourth Republic, JJ Rawlings.

Jerry John Rawlings' funeral

