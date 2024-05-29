Lazarus syndrome: Why some people wake up after being pronounced dead

Known as the "Lazarus effect," named after the biblical figure who was resurrected, this phenomenon occurs when a person who appears to be dead spontaneously returns to life. But how does this happen?

The medical mystery

The Lazarus effect, or Lazarus syndrome, is extremely rare and still not fully understood by the medical community. It typically occurs shortly after attempts at resuscitation have ceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

One leading theory suggests that a delayed return of circulation could be responsible. After cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) stops, the pressure built up in the chest might slowly release, allowing the heart to start beating again.

Factors contributing to the Lazarus Effect

Several factors might contribute to this baffling phenomenon:

Resuscitation drugs: Medications used during CPR can have delayed effects. Drugs like adrenaline might take some time to influence heart rhythms and blood pressure, potentially causing a delayed restart of the heart.

CPR Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Auto-PEEP : Positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) can accumulate in the lungs, maintaining some degree of oxygenation even after CPR stops. This can lead to a delayed recovery of spontaneous breathing and circulation.

: Positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) can accumulate in the lungs, maintaining some degree of oxygenation even after CPR stops. This can lead to a delayed recovery of spontaneous breathing and circulation. Medical errors: In some cases, premature declarations of death due to medical errors or misinterpretation of vital signs might lead to mistaken diagnoses.

Pulse Ghana

Real-life cases

There have been documented instances of the Lazarus effect worldwide. One notable case involved a 76-year-old Ecuadorean woman who was declared dead after suffering from a suspected stroke and woke up while being laid to rest.