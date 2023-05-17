Massive crowd turnout to support Maison Yusif’s leather to excellence launch

The event which was attended by some high-profile personalities in the country saw hundreds of people throng the Holiday Inn hotel to celebrate and experience the new leather-inspired collection.

According to the CEO of Maison Yusif, Yusif Meizongo Jr a master perfumer, he wanted to share a nostalgic piece that has lived with him for ages and there was no better way to do that than to create something unique and breathtakingly surreal as a perfumer.

“This masterpiece explores the leather that represents us, our story, riches, character, and strength. Truly this fragrance is for you. This piece of fragrance is composed of passion, soul, and memories. To me, this beats all and I hope you love it just as I adore it.

Leather to Excellence collection consists of animalic leather, suede, and the sweet smell of raspberry served as the inspiration for the highly publicized fragrance, which is a 100-percent leather perfume collection.

The leather-inspired fragrance derived from the deepest region of the African continent is a perfect illustration of the greatness, power, and depth of the continent’s history.

According to the creative head of Maison Yusif, Yusif Meizongo Jr, it took him over 36 weeks to come up with this masterpiece.

“It has been a long time coming, honestly this took me over 36 weeks to finally create what you're seeing here today and I can't wait for everyone to experience this amazing scent we have here,” he said.

The ever-endearing fragrance of excellence is made to inspire confidence and capture spirit, soul, and mind with its unique blend of original leather and sweet raspberry.

With top-notch leather bottling packaging, this adds to the long list of fragrances from the house of Maison Yusif.

The Maison Yusif brand whose name has become very synonymous with quality indigenous perfumery in Ghana has since 2017 delivered authentic fragrances and has since seen massive growth and success.

The young nose, together with his nine (9) member team, through their creative lenses, has created over 200 top-notch fragrances with a chunk still in the works. For purchase or further information visit http://www.maisonyusif.com/