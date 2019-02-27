It doesn’t come as a surprise that Millionaires read a lot. And these money books are part of their extensive library.

These are the top 5 money books that made a difference in the lives of Millionaires.

The Millionaire Next Door

Very popular with millionaires, Thomas J. Stanley’s book shows you simple saving and spending habits that lead to more money in the bank. It also reveals pitfalls a potential future millionaire needs to avoid on their way to financial freedom.

Your Money or Your Life

Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez talk about the Fulfilment Curve. A concept that explains that we already have anything we need. This book also takes its readers through a 7 step process to transform your finances and achieve financial freedom.

Rich Dad, Poor Dad

Robert T. Kiyosaki takes us through the journey of experiences from his two fathers, his real father (poor dad) and his friend’s father (rich dad). He also shares the secret to be rich without earning a high income and how to make money work for you.

The Richest Man in Babylon

Common sense financial advice is told through tales from the time of ancient Babylon. George S. Clason’s piece of art consists of stories, metaphors and parables set in ancient Babylon which you can apply today.

The Automatic Millionaire

The Automatic Millionaire by David Bach is an actionable, step-by-step plan for wealth creation. According to him, being an investor was the best way to succeed in life.