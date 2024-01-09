Over 900k Ghanaians are either separated or divorced - Census reveals

Divorce and separation statistics:

According to the census data, a substantial number of individuals in Ghana have experienced the end of their marriages.

A total of 553,065 people have finalized their divorces, while 405,090 individuals have gone through the process of separation. This paints a complex picture of the marital dynamics within the nation.

Gender disparities:

Breaking down the figures, it was found that out of the divorcees, 363,233 were female, and the remaining 190,832 were male.

This gender disparity highlights potential differences in the experiences and reasons leading to divorce in Ghana. Similarly, among the separated couples, a majority of 252,079 were reported to be females, with 153,011 being males.

These findings raise questions about the societal and cultural factors influencing marital relationships and separations in the country.

Marriage registration rates:

Out of the 8,366,466 marriages recorded in Ghana, only 1,617,844 are officially registered. This indicates that a significant portion of marriages in the country are not legally recognized.

The reasons behind this disparity in registration rates could be multifaceted, ranging from cultural practices to logistical challenges in completing the registration process.

Implications and further exploration:

Understanding the intricacies of marital dynamics is crucial for policymakers, researchers, and society at large.

The census results provide a foundation for exploring the factors contributing to divorce and separation in Ghana, as well as the reasons behind the low marriage registration rates.

Societal norms, economic factors, and cultural influences may all play a role in shaping the patterns observed in the census data.

The 2021 Population and Housing Census in Ghana offers a comprehensive snapshot of the marital landscape in the country.