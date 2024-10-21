PayID-Gambler.com: The highest-rated gambling review hub in Australia

PayID-Gambler.com is a website established not so long ago, in 2022, by Alexa Collins, a finance expert. Two years after the website’s founding, it has evolved from a little casino guide for PayID users to a full-blown hub filled with helpful and unique insights. Our words of appreciation and compliments to PayIDGambler are not only based on our own research but are also confirmed by reviews of the website’s users on Trustpilot. Trustpilot, for those who don’t know, is a review platform where customers of different services share their experiences.

What Gamblers Like About PayID-Gambler.com

You know this painful moment when you see a casino offering a tremendously generous bonus, which unfortunately comes with high wagering requirements, and then you need to count how much it is the most efficient for you to deposit. Well, Alex Collins founder of payid-gambler.com has thought about that and created the Casino Wagering Calculator. This is a unique feature implemented by Alexis Collins, allowing players to simplify the process of calculating how much they will have to wager before being able to withdraw their winnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

All you need to do is choose between a deposit and no deposit bonus and enter some details, like deposit amount, percentage deposit bonus specified by an online casino, wagering requirements, and a game contribution percentage, and get your result in a second!

Pulse Ghana

One of the first reviews about PayIDGambler was precisely about this cool feature. Aussie readers share their positive impressions of the innovative feature. Here is what one of the reviewers said:

Pulse Ghana

Besides the calculator, Alexis Collins decided to create a community of PayID gamblers where players could share their experiences at online casinos, ask for advice or give one. The PayID Gambler Community was implemented on the website not so long ago, so it has only a few topics for now: withdrawals, fees, scams, online pokies, skill games, and PayID alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Users can create their threads about topics they would like to discuss. It is also important that Alexis Collins herself often replies to questions and comments gamblers share at the PayID Gambler Community. In addition to an opportunity to chat with gamblers and receive tips from Alexis, after registration on the forum, players get a bonus code to one of the casinos PayIDGambler cooperates with.

Pulse Ghana

Besides the unique features offered on PayID-Gambler.com, users highlight the overall usefulness of the website. Many players share that thanks to recommendations and insights they got from PayIDGambler, they managed to avoid issues with untrustworthy online casinos or difficulties with payments.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexis Collins Explains the Key to the Success

After seeing all the positive reviews and having our own fascinating impression of PayIDGambler’s site, we decided to contact Alexis Collins and have a little interview with her regarding how exactly she managed to evolve a website to such a high level.

Pulse Ghana

“I’d say the key to the success of any idea is hard work. That’s what my team and I have been doing for the last two years. I believe we’ve set a pretty high level of expectations that our readers have for us, which keeps us on our toes, trying our best for each guide and review we publish.” – shares Alexis, “I expect my team to strive for the best of PayID-Gambler.com as much as I do. So, I guess the second secret of success is me being a strict boss. Knowing our readers rely on the information we deliver them, I can't help but control the content creation process thoroughly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We requested Alexis to elaborate on her team: who are these people writing the detailed guides about PayID for gambling?

“Currently, PayIDGambler’s team is not so big. However, it consists of true professionals of the field. One of our writers has got over 10 years in the online gambling field, another one has worked in a customer support team of an online casino, so he knows all the inside secrets of casinos, and the third writer has come from the same field as I – finance. She has worked in one of the most famous Australian banking institutions. So, you see, our team is pretty diverse, but all of us have something to bring to the table.”

We were so inspired by the uniqueness of this site that we decided to ask Alexis if we could expect more exciting things from the PayIDGambler:

“Oh, certainly! We are about to start streaming on Kick, where members of our team and I will be answering PayIDGambler’s readers' questions live and sharing insights with players. Also, we are planning to give away gifts to the most active participants of the PayIDGambler Community. So, stay tuned for more!”