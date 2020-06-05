Research shows that, on average, we spend two or more hours a day on social media.

While social networking has had a hand in strengthening relationships (i.e. allowing us to keep in touch with friends and family across the globe, advancing our careers, and even helping us find love), some experts say it has a negative influence on romantic relationships.

Some people feel comfortable posting their spouses on social media but others do not see the need at all.

With all the arguments that come with posting and not posting your relationship on social media, Pulse Ghana asked people to share their thoughts and these are intriguing.

Read the thoughts below:

Until I get married I will never post my relationship issues. End of story

@scorpio101185

It's not advisable. It gives space for controversies

@hajiacurrentqueen

I don't believe in the idea of making my relationship known on the internet. I’m no reality star and I love to live a private life. I even doubt I would post my partner even after marriage.

@isaiahandy

I don't have a problem with it but once u do, everyone got an opinion....so make u no bore.

@miss.official01

If you have no skeletons in your cupboard, I don't see anything wrong in posting your significant other.

@reyealdonkor

It’s no one business. It’s always good to be discreet about it. Only both families know that’s fine.

@Opambour Agyemang Dennis

Showcase it so we can all mourn with you when it ends in tears

@lucas_glory

It is my business why should anyone poke his or her nose into my relationship.

@na.va5838

Don't do it until you secured a real one. I didn't post my lady until we were married ...when it becomes public record...that's when you publicly record

@isaacgnartey

This is for public figures!

@sir__yul