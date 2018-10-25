3 reasons why having more orgasms give you beautiful skin

news

It’s high time you explore your sexual fantasies and stop investing in wrinkle creams that don’t yield any results.

Aside from satisfying your partner sexually, having regular sex is good for women. Eating healthy foods and having orgasms team up to give you a healthy and beautiful skin.

Here are 3 more reasons to have sex at least 3 times a week.

Get your beauty sleep in too

Doctors recommend sleeping for a full eight hours in order to allow the skin to perform the maintenance necessary for glowing skin. Getting enough sleep after climaxing helps to prevent acne. The immune system and inflammation heal itself during deep, long sleep stretches, too.

Fuller Lips

Sex increases the heart rate, which gets the blood flowing to all parts of your body including your lips. This increase in blood flow can lead to fuller-looking lips.

All hail estrogen

Having orgasms raises the levels of estrogen in your body which aids in the prevention of aging skin in a number of ways.

First, it prevents the decrease of collagen, an important protein for maintaining the appearance of youthful skin. It also helps with skin thickness, keeping skin resistant to wrinkles.

Mentioning wrinkles — estrogen’s effects on the elastic fibers of the skin prevent them as well! And finally, estrogen may also lock in the skin’s moisture, keeping skin plump.