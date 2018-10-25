7 easy steps to access MTN Quick loan to impress a girl

news

Believe it or not, money is key in every relationship where casual or romantic.

Some women expect to go on a date at least once a moment, receive monthly allowance for her personal needs, surprise gifts on special dates such as birthdays, anniversaries or a milestone in her professional career.

Money, for men, has always been an essential factor in wooing and maintaining a lady. It's absence or lack thereof has been a major bane in different relationships across the world.

However, for Ghanaian guys handicapped with money, telco giant, MTN has made it easier to get a quick loan anytime to sort out a date with your lady and pay within a month at a interest of GHC 3 to GHC 13 depending on the amount.

Follow the process below to access Qwik loan before she leaves you for a rich guy.

Dial *170#

Select 6, Savings & loans

Select 2, Qwikloan

*Select 1, register for (Registration for first time borrower)

*Enter your mobile money pin

Select 1, Request a loan

Choose your loan amount

Confirm your loan repayment plan

Enter your MM pin

NB: Failure to repay the loan within the stipulated time will attract a penalty.