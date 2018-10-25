7 easy steps to access MTN Quick loan to impress a girl

Money, for men, has always been an essential factor in wooing and maintaining a lady.
Some women expect to go on a date at least once a moment, receive monthly allowance for her personal needs, surprise gifts on special dates such as birthdays, anniversaries or a milestone in her professional career.
However, for Ghanaian guys handicapped with money, telco giant, MTN has made it easier to get a quick loan anytime to sort out a date with your lady and pay within a month at a interest of GHC 3 to GHC 13 depending on the amount.
Follow the process below to access Qwik loan before she leaves you for a rich guy.
*Select 1, register for (Registration for first time borrower)
*Enter your mobile money pin
NB: Failure to repay the loan within the stipulated time will attract a penalty.