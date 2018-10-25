Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
7 easy steps to access MTN Quick loan to impress a girl

Money, for men, has always been an essential factor in wooing and maintaining a lady.

How to access MTN Quick loan play

How to access MTN Quick loan

Believe it or not, money is key in every relationship where casual or romantic.

Some women expect to go on a date at least once a moment, receive monthly allowance for her personal needs, surprise gifts on special dates such as birthdays, anniversaries or a milestone in her professional career.

However, for Ghanaian guys handicapped with money, telco giant, MTN has made it easier to get a quick loan anytime to sort out a date with your lady and pay within a month at a interest of GHC 3 to GHC 13 depending on the amount.

Follow the process below to access Qwik loan before she leaves you for a rich guy.

  • Dial *170#

  • Select 6, Savings & loans

  • Select 2, Qwikloan

*Select 1, register for (Registration for first time borrower)

*Enter your mobile money pin

  • Select 1, Request a loan

  • Choose your loan amount

  • Confirm your loan repayment plan

  • Enter your MM pin

NB: Failure to repay the loan within the stipulated time will attract a penalty.

