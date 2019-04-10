Ghosting aka 'fading away' is said to mean the act of "disappearing from someone you've met on an online dating site."

It actually hurts so bad to be ghosted on. This is because most times it happens when you start to vibe really well with a guy/lady. The connection feels real, and you’re already getting used to having them around, spending time with them, and even the possibility of a long-term relationship must have crossed your mind few times. That stuff hurts as hell.

So why do people do this? Why do people ghost?

1. They don’t know how to break up

Some people quietly slip out of relationships because they are worried that they would break your heart by telling you that they are no longer interested in being with you. But the funny thing is; ending an affair with someone by just cutting off connection actually hurts more.

The person ghosted has many unanswered questions, has no closure, he/she is left wondering what went wrong and why you’d just up and go like that.

It’s a coward’s way out, it puts undue worry on the person ghosted on, and it is really crazy but that’s what happens.

It’s one of the reasons why people ghost.

2. Scared of attachment

In some cases, two people of opposite sexes get pretty closer than being just friends and that’s just not cool with one of them.

One of them is doing ‘relationship stuff’ or some similar thing while the other feels boxed in and uncomfortable with the situation but refuses to say anything because he/she fears that the rejection will hurt the other person badly.

So he/she takes the ghost’s way out. They just fade out of the situation instead of discussing it and letting the other person know how they feel about the whole thing.

3. Fu--boy syndrome

A very relatable example is how guys sometimes link up with a girl and lead her on till she feels comfortable enough to let her panties drop and let them in.

The guy’s aim all along is not to fall in love or get emotional and all, but because that’s what the girl wants to hear, they give it to her just so she can give them what they want.

And once they get what they come for, they enter into proper ghost mode.

And just so we're clear here, this syndrome has been found in women too. So no one is particularly guiltless.