3 tips for building your sexual confidence

Most people experience feelings of anxiety, fear and low self-confidence when they don’t have a partner. Many proven tips can help you in overcoming sexual anxiety and shame, creating pleasure-filled intimate relationships and achieving sexual confidence. The following are the proven tips that will make you feel more confident and less nervous in your new sexual relationship:

Communication is the key

Relationships are known for offering a promising beginning. Lovers try their best to do things much better than before. However, things change with time. Lovers should always look at their past sexual experiences. This can help them in identifying things that worked well in their intimate relationships. Getting clarity around one’s boundaries and needs can help someone in improving his or her sexual relationship.

Knowing what can give you pleasure

Many sexologists believe that masturbation is the key to having great sex. It can help lovers in knowing what turns them on for them to experience orgasm and pleasure. Lovers can gain more confidence by reacquainting themselves with their bodies. Individuals who are feeling insecure can easily forget the great or positive things about their bodies. People who want to broaden their sexual experience can read sex-positive books and watch instructional sex DVDs. Individuals can also boost their sexual confidence by working with sex-positive, compassionate professionals.

Incorporating humour