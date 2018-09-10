Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

4 dating tips for every shy guy


Relationship Tips 4 dating tips for every shy guy

Here are the best dating tips for shy guys to conquer any woman.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

You like a woman, but you are too shy to have a conversation with her. Here are the best dating tips for shy guys to conquer any woman.

Finding that special person is a challenge for everyone. This is even more common amongst shy guys who don’t know how to overcome the anxiety of going on a date with someone special.

If you are one of those guys or if you know someone who just couldn’t take that first step into dating, here are some tips that might help:

1.You don’t have to be too nice

Don't be too sweet to a girl to just to prevent yourself from being overlooked as a possible partner. Be nice to her, but don’t nod to anything she says. You have your opinion and stay firm on it. This shows that you are a strong man who stands by his decision.

2. Don't try to hard to be someone else

Most often, shy guys can try a bit too hard to impress their ladies or crushes. But that is totally not healthy because you can't keep up with that forever. She might fall for that hard persona you create rather than the real you.

play

 

3.Associate more with confident and outgoing friends

Surrounding yourself with people who are louder and more extroverted will subconsciously help you to relax. Also, you won’t have to do all the work when it comes to approaching women and initiating conversation.

4. Mirror Check

Let's just keep it this simple; if you want to make yourself a better person,take a look at yourself and then make that change. This might sound a little silly to you, but if you usually avoid the mirror, then looking at yourself could reveal a lot about how other people see you.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationships: Here are all the problems with breaking up via social media Relationships Here are all the problems with breaking up via social media
Millenials and dating: 4 dating mistakes people are guilty of making Millenials and dating 4 dating mistakes people are guilty of making
Family: 6 surprising ways you are destroying your child's self esteem Family 6 surprising ways you are destroying your child's self esteem
Love & Sex: 5 things highly sexual couples do regularly Love & Sex 5 things highly sexual couples do regularly
Unpopular Opinion: It is totally OK to bring along a friend on a first date Unpopular Opinion It is totally OK to bring along a friend on a first date
Eniola Hu: Pulse chats with the feminist who 'didn't kneel down' during her traditional wedding Eniola Hu Pulse chats with the feminist who 'didn't kneel down' during her traditional wedding

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Tips: 4 super-charged kissing tips that will leave him begging for more Lifestyle Tips 4 super-charged kissing tips that will leave him begging for more
Lifestyle & Sex: 4 kinds of hot sex EVERY couple should have Lifestyle & Sex 4 kinds of hot sex EVERY couple should have
Lifestyle & Sex: Insane ways to turn a girl on sexually Lifestyle & Sex Insane ways to turn a girl on sexually



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriendbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your boyfriendbullet
3 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
4 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet
5 Dating Tips 5 things you shouldn’t do on a first datebullet
6 Dear Guys, Here are 5 reasons why no babe is rushing youbullet
7 Relationship Tips 5 ways couples can spice up their relationshipbullet
8 Wedding Tips 4 wedding gift ideas newlyweds will love and usebullet
9 Love Tips 5 things a woman would do only if she truly...bullet
10 Relationship Tips 4 dating tips for every shy guybullet

Related Articles

Wedding Tips 4 wedding gift ideas newlyweds will love and use
Court Signing Young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrah One is married
Pulse Wedding Check out these photos from Becca's bachelorette party
Relationship Tips 4 reasons why men cheat in relationships
Relationships Tips 5 signs your boyfriend really loves you
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriend
Dating Tips 4 signs you need to take a step back in your relationship
Relationship Tips 4 things you should never do in a relationship
Wedding Tips 5 unnecessary things to cut from your wedding budget
Dating Tips 4 signs of a bad girlfriend

Top Videos

1 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
2 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
3 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
6 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
7 Video Sarkodie - Pon Di Ting ft. Banky Wbullet
8 Love And Travel Essentials every woman should pack for a...bullet
9 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
10 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Happy couple smiling into each other's faces
Romance How to do PDA without being distasteful
Have you given it enough thought before saying 'I do'?
Nigerian Weddings What if you want a small ceremony but your parents want a big party?
Friendships This is why it’s better to have fewer friends than a big squad
Matters of the heart 5 ridiculous things women do to win a man over
X
Advertisement