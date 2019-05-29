When you begin to have trust issues in your relationship it may affect other parts of your relationship, here are 4 signs that you have a ‘trust problem’ in your relationship.

Lack of communication

Every relationship thrives when there is open communication and the people involved are given the opportunity to share their opinion and take part in decisions. Through constant communication, a couple is able to discuss matters affecting their relationship whether its a financial, sexual or issues about house chores. Without trust, it will be difficult to communicate effectively.

Lack of physical or emotional support

A good partner should be with you through thick and thin. They should give a shoulder to cry on when you are going through crises and also be there to congratulate you and celebrate every small achievement you. Regardless of who you are, everybody needs someone and any form of support to boost their morale.

You doubt your partner

Doubt is inevitable in relationships. It is a common, sudden fear about the person that you are with. Sometimes, people give their partners a reason to be suspicious of them; not calling, being evasive, disappearing for long periods of time, inconsistency. This can bring about a cycle of mistrust.

When you wish you had someone to talk to

If you are in a relationship and you always feel like discussing your issues with someone other than your partner then you need to do self-interrogation. Your partner should be your confidant and adviser. The problem here is that most likely, it is your partner’s behaviour that is troubling you and you can’t confront them.