Not only are public proposal fails funny but, it is also sad at the same time.

We have seen a couple of viral videos of public proposals gone wrong on social media; sadly, that has and will not be the last of such episodes to happen.

Many people around the world have also experienced this sting of public embarrassment at one point or another.

To avoid turning yourself into a laughing stock, there are some things you need to be very sure of before proposing to your partner in public.

Talk about marriage ahead of time

Just because your relationship seems like it is destined to be, doesn’t guarantee it will lead to a perfect marriage. To be frank, there are no guarantees when it comes to marriage.

It is best to have candid conversations about marriage with your partner in order to know whether or not he or she is willing to settle down at the same time as you.

Make sure you are both ‘on the same page’

This should be a no-brainer, but judging by the kind of negative drama that sometimes comes with public proposals, you need to be double sure that your partner loves you as much as you love him or her. If you’re in a one-sided relationship, getting down on a knee and proposing marriage won’t fix it. You are merely signing up to get rejected.

Make sure your partner loves surprises

A person who hates to be surprised would feel ambushed with an unexpected marriage proposal in public. This is the more reason to know someone well before trying to pull off this kind of stunt, or else, the outcome may not be what you were hoping for. It is better to be sure than sorry.

Talk to the parents

If you have a good relationship with your future fiancé’s parents, this should be a breeze. Tell them how much in love you are with their son or daughter. Let them know that you are planning to propose, and (this will really get their buy-in) ask them to be part of the big event