4 types of people you shouldn’t ask for a relationship advice

Your bae should really be the one you’re talking to about your relationship, but you do need to talk to someone else sometimes.

Choosing the right person can be tough, but choosing the right person is also essential.

You don’t want to create more problems or add on any negativity. When you’re stuck in a rut with bae, please, pretty please don’t talk to any of the following people about it.

Make sure you’re seeking advice from mature and trustworthy individuals. Here’s whom you should definitely stay away from.

The perpetually single friend

There are two types of a perpetually single friend. Type A is the one who loves being single. She loves not being tied down to anyone, and the problem here is you may envy her “freedom” and think about ending it with your bae. Deep down, you’re probably not looking to break up so don’t talk to this friend about your love issues.

Then, there’s perpetually single friend Type B. Type B is sad AF. She is lonely and can’t get a date or a match on Tinder. She’s sad and sombre and hates the world because she cannot find anyone to love.

The friend who dates too much

This friend takes relationships too lightly. The whole “there’s other fish in the sea” attitude isn’t helpful when you’re in a mature relationship that’s going through a tough moment.

Her happy-go-lucky way of looking at love makes you wonder if she’s right. It makes you question whether or not you could find someone better, smarter and hotter in the sea of men that exist.

Your family

Your family loves you. These people will always love you and the truth is because they love you so much, you can do no wrong.

They will automatically vilify your boyfriend and defend you no matter what. When talking about relationship issues, you need to find someone who is neutral and unbiased.

Your Ex

For the love of God, do not, I repeat, do not hit up your ex for advice when you’ve hit a wall with your current man! There’s no reason for this.