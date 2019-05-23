During ovulation

Multiple orgasms are assured when some time with the partner under the sheets during ovulation. The mind-blowing sex can kick away the grouchiness and cheer you up because the labial and clitoral tissue tend to be more sensitive.

Early morning

Naturally, men wake up fully erected. It’s ideal to have a quick quickie at dawn before the alarm rings.

Early morning sex makes you glow, look and feel excited and give you unexpected energy to accomplish your daily target.

Weekends

Some women are always tired in the evening juggling between work and home management. Weekends are the perfect time to get lovey-dovey with your partner indoors. To spice up things, you can travel to a nearby resort or serene place for the weekend and get intimate. Get a nanny to take care of the kids and have a peaceful mind on during your trip.

Spontaneous

The longer people, the harder it becomes to maintain the spark in their relationship. Repetition is boring. Bring it on tonight. Most couples live a boring sex life, they are comfortable with one sex position, no foreplay or communication whatsoever during the lovemaking.

During weddings

Everybody loves weddings. Watching the couples read or say out loud their heartfelt vows can leave us emotional; reminding us how our partners proposed. Sometimes holding hands or kissing can’t quench our feeling. Luckily, these days couples are moving their weddings from the church auditorium to beautiful gardens, beach or hotels, which provides the perfect place for others to rekindle their relationship by just booking a room.