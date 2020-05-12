It is typically not until the demise of a relationship that we gain the clearest perspective about what actually transpired and where things went wrong.

Warning signs we may have missed while we were in the throes of a new romance, or deep into a relationship in which we have invested so much time and effort into working and then suddenly become glaringly apparent.

But as we are navigating a new romance and getting to know someone, it's important to look out for red flags in a relationship.

These specific signs are telling of problematic behaviours and tendencies that could hurt the union down the line.

Here are 5 red flags in a relationship you should not ignore:

The way they interact with other people

Watch out for how your date talks about other people. Do they make harsh judgements about people they hardly know?

Even if they are being perfectly courteous to you at that moment, this behaviour is an indicator of how they treat other people in general and shows you that they may act this way towards you at some point.

Jealousy

It can feel flattering, at first, that your new partner wants to keep you all to themselves, but jealousy often leads to controlling behaviour.

If your boyfriend or girlfriend acts annoyed every time your attention isn't on them, if they insist on knowing where you are, who you're spending time with, even who you are texting, then you are in an unhealthy relationship.

The way they talk about previous partners

Look, when you are on a first or second date, the best thing to do is simply not bring up your past relationships.

If the conversation ends up going there, be brief. And if somebody talks about their ex in detail, you should listen carefully, it is entirely possible that they are not over that person, and you might find yourself cast in the role of rebound fling.

Flakiness

It's disappointing if the person you are seeing texts you to cancel a date, and extra disheartening if they do it more than once.

Here's the thing, we are all busy, but if somebody really wants to see you, they'll likely be able to carve out enough time in their busy schedule for a quick date in between their other commitments.

Remember, you deserve to be with somebody who knows you're worth the effort.

Abusive behaviour

Finally, and of course, any form of abuse, from the seemingly mild to the overtly obvious whether verbal, emotional, psychological and certainly physical, it is not just a red flag but a huge banner telling you to get out immediately and never look back.