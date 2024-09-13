ADVERTISEMENT
5 celebrity photos of the week

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

This week, the stars may not have adhered to a specific colour theme, but they still managed to shine through with their unique fashion statements.

Celebrity photos of the week
Celebrity photos of the week

From casual chic to bold and edgy, here’s a roundup of some of the standout celebrity outfits that left an impression on us.

Recommended articles

Fella Makafui looked effortlessly chic in her white mini pinafore dress. The simplicity of the dress highlighted her elegance, allowing her natural beauty to take centre stage.

With a youthful and playful vibe, she showed how minimalism can make just as strong a fashion statement as more elaborate outfits.

Fella Mafakfui
Fella Mafakfui Fella Mafakfui Pulse Ghana

Gyakie stepped out in style with a large fur coat paired with a blue cap and matching blue footwear. Her bold look combined both warmth and fashion-forward thinking.

Gyakie
Gyakie Gyakie Pulse Ghana

The oversized coat was eye-catching, while the blue accents added a pop of colour, making her stand out even more.

Efia Odo kept it cool and casual with her white crop top and jeans. Widely known for her edgy street style, Efia didn’t disappoint with this simple yet impactful outfit. The outfit was laid-back but perfectly showcased her sense of style and confidence.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

Yvonne Nelson opted for a sleek, relaxed look with a silky black top and matching trousers. She paired this with an unexpected choice of navy green Crocs, mixing comfort with elegance.

The contrast of the silky outfit and the casual footwear worked in her favour, creating a unique, laid-back vibe.

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Yvonne Nelson Pulse Ghana

Prince David Osei brought the summer vibes with his vibrant summer shirt, dark shades, and black cap. His cool, relaxed style gave off holiday vibes, proving once again why he’s a fan favourite. The combination of the shirt and accessories showcased his effortless style.

Prince David Osei
Prince David Osei Prince David Osei Pulse Ghana
While this week’s celebrity photos lacked a specific colour theme, their individuality and creativity shone through. These stars reminded us that fashion isn’t about following rules—it’s about expressing yourself.

Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

