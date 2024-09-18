5 character traits all cheating men have in common

These behaviours are red flags that can suggest unfaithfulness, and while not always definitive, they tend to be present in many cases. Below are five traits commonly seen in cheating men.
While every individual is unique, some common character traits are often found among men who cheat.
Never take the blame for their actions
A cheating man often refuses to take responsibility for his wrongdoings. He will deflect blame, make excuses, or even accuse his partner of being overly suspicious or paranoid. This lack of accountability allows him to continue cheating without confronting his own behaviour.
Doesn't acknowledge their partner in public
Men who cheat often avoid publicly acknowledging their relationship. Whether it's avoiding posting about their partner on social media or failing to introduce them to friends and family,
they keep the relationship under wraps to maintain their freedom to cheat without consequences.
Uses every opportunity to flirt
Cheating men are usually habitual flirts. They find ways to flirt with other people, even in harmless situations. Whether it’s at work, on social media, or in public settings, they push boundaries and use charm to test their opportunities for potential affairs.
Keeps their relationship a secret
Cheaters often go to great lengths to keep their relationship status hidden from others. They may lie about being single, downplay the seriousness of their relationship, or simply never talk about their partner to new acquaintances. This secrecy gives them room to pursue other romantic or sexual interests.
Their phones are a no-go zone
A cheating man is extremely secretive about his phone. He may have multiple passwords, delete messages, or keep his phone with him at all times, even when sleeping.
The phone becomes a hub for hiding affairs, and any attempt to access it is met with defensiveness or anger.
While these traits don’t automatically confirm cheating, they are often strong indicators of a dishonest relationship. Cheating men tend to exhibit a pattern of secrecy, avoidance, and boundary-pushing behaviour. Paying attention to these red flags can help partners be more aware of potential issues in their relationship.