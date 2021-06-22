5 easy diet tips that can do wonders for every bride-to-be

If you are a bride-to-be and confused about the right tips to follow to shine on your day, here are some real tips.

Keep yourself hydrated

We all know it but do we also follow it? If you have a guilty face right now, it’s time to make the extra effort and put reminders to have water. It’s possible to forget to hydrate yourself until you start feeling really thirsty, so, put reminders.

Say no to sugar

Sugar is just empty calories, which you really don’t want to consume before your important day when all eyes will be on you. Also, do not substitute sugar with artificial sweeteners. Put your tooth aside and give yourself a no-sugar day, until your wedding day.

Do not have packaged food

Give up all the processed and frozen foods. You should not stuff your body with unhealthy food that can easily show up on your face (pimples).

​Eat healthy

Eat more greens, fruits and protein-rich foods to get energy. All the running around during the pre-wedding preparations can drain you, so make sure you replenish your body with healthy foods.

Limit your alcohol intake