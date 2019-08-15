Every family is excited when the wedding bells comes knocking at their door. The women, especially looking forward to the shopping and coordinating with vendors for a successful event.

Fashion plays a key role in every event, especially weddings. Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride.

If you are getting married before December 31, 2019, here are some kente styles to take style inspiration from.