5 lies every girl has told her boyfriend before

"He’s my best friend/ we’re just friends"

Sometimes women may find themselves in situations where they have close male friends, and while they genuinely value the friendship, they are mostly aware that their male friend might have romantic intentions.

When their partners express concerns about the closeness between them and their male friends, women may defend their friendship, often downplaying any potential romantic interest.

They may claim that they are friends, knowing very well that these friends are potential rivals to their partners.

"He’s my uncle"

In some cases, these 'uncles' are older men who have previously expressed romantic interest in the woman.

Even if the woman turned down their advances, they may still maintain a friendly relationship with them.

If your girlfriend is frequently spending time with and even going on vacations with such an 'uncle,' it may be reasonable to have open and honest conversations about the nature of their relationship.

Also, consider doing further research to ensure that trust and boundaries are being maintained.

"I’m going to visit my relatives"

While she may be genuinely visiting relatives who live out of town, if you notice a pattern of her consistently missing your calls and leaving your messages on read during these trips, it might be worth addressing the situation with open communication.

This behavior could potentially raise concerns about transparency in the relationship, and it's important to have a conversation to ensure both partners feel comfortable and trust each other.

"I’m going to bed early"

She might be finding a way to end the call so she can go attend to other things or talk to other people but to spare you the details and arguments she will tell you that she’s tired and wants to go to bed early.

In such situations, it's often best to respect her choice and give her the space she seems to need at that moment.

"It’s nothing I just want space"

If she tells you there’s no problem, yet she’s giving you the cold shoulder and asking for space.

Then there’s something there’s definitely a problem, she may be seeing someone else or no longer interested in the relationship.

