5 quick ways to get over your ex

One of the quickest ways to start moving on is by cutting off all contact with your ex. Unfollow them on social media, delete their number, and avoid checking up on them.

Out of sight, and out of mind can be powerful when trying to forget someone. The more you distance yourself, the easier it becomes to break the emotional attachment.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay busy

Keep yourself occupied by diving into new hobbies, learning new skills, or focusing on work or school. Staying busy will prevent you from dwelling on the past and give you a sense of purpose.

The more you fill your schedule with things that excite and challenge you, the less room there is to think about the relationship.

Avoid romanticising the past

it’s easy to focus on the good times after a breakup, but try to keep a balanced perspective. Remember the reasons the relationship ended and avoid idealising your ex or the relationship. Remind yourself of the challenges or incompatibilities to maintain a realistic view and make it easier to let go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Uganda

Purge reminders

Remove things that remind you of your ex, such as gifts, photos, or anything that triggers memories. Clearing these items from your space can help create a fresh start and prevent unnecessary emotional triggers. It’s a symbolic yet practical way of making room for new experiences and opportunities.

Try new experiences

Break the routine and create new memories by trying new activities or meeting new people. Whether it's travelling to a new destination, joining a class, or making new friends, these experiences will help you step out of the emotional space you associate with your ex and form new positive memories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Forgetting your ex might take time, but by cutting off communication, focusing on self-care, staying busy, and leaning on supportive people, you can accelerate the process.