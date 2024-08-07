How to get over the ex you're still in love with

It's completely normal to still be in love with your ex, even if the relationship ended. But how do you move on when your heart feels stuck in the past?

First things first: Acknowledge your feelings. Breakups are a form of loss, and grieving is a natural part of the process. Allow yourself to feel the sadness, anger, and confusion. Bottling up emotions will only prolong the healing journey. Talk to friends, family, or even a therapist. Journaling can be a helpful tool for processing your emotions and organising your thoughts.

Give yourself time to heal

ADVERTISEMENT

There's no magic formula for how long it takes to get over someone, especially when your feelings are strong. Be patient with yourself.

Pulse Nigeria

The healing process takes time, and there will be ups and downs. Don't rush into another relationship to fill the void. Focus on self-care and rediscovering what makes you happy.

Cut ties – it's not easy, but it's necessary

This might be the hardest part, but you need to move on. Limiting contact with your ex allows you to create space for healing. Unfollow them on social media, avoid places you frequented together, and consider returning any sentimental items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This isn't about spite – it's about protecting your emotional well-being and giving yourself room to move forward.

Rekindle your passions

Remember the things that brought you joy before your relationship? Revisit those interests! Did you love painting? Dust off those brushes. Were you a bookworm? Dive back into your favourite novels. Reconnect with friends you might have neglected during your relationship. Focusing on your passions not only distracts you from the pain but also reminds you of who you are outside of the relationship.

Self-care

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking care of yourself is essential during this challenging time. Prioritise activities that nourish your mind, body, and soul. Eat healthy meals, get enough sleep, and exercise regularly.

Pulse Nigeria

Treat yourself to a relaxing bath, spend time in nature, or practice mindfulness exercises like meditation or yoga. Self-care is not selfish, it's the foundation for building emotional resilience.

Forgiveness

Holding onto anger and resentment towards your ex will only hinder your healing. Forgiveness doesn't mean condoning their actions or forgetting what happened. It means letting go of the negativity and allowing yourself to move on. This might be a long and difficult process, but it's ultimately a gift you give yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Move forward with hope

There will be days when you stumble, and that's okay. Healing isn't linear. But with time, patience, and self-compassion, you will move on. This experience, however painful, can be a powerful catalyst for growth.

Love is still out there waiting for you. When you're ready, you'll open your heart to a new connection, stronger and wiser from this experience.