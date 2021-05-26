5 relationship lies we all heard while growing up

Some of these are religious in nature, some about sex and your sexuality, and of course, some of them revolved around relationships and dating.

Here, we take a quick dash down memory lane and a list of those fallacious statements:

You’ll get pregnant if you let a man touches you

This usually came to young girls whose breasts were just becoming visible or those who just had their first period.

There were different variations of the statement, too. Some people were told that talking to a boy would get them pregnant; some others were told that so much as sitting close to a boy would do the trick. Of course, you’re older now and know better.

Soul mate

Some still believe that only a person was made for them from the beginning of time. A relationship with anyone but this person would most likely not go as smoothly.

There is nothing farther from the truth than this. There are many possible options for you who would make great, great partners. You could also meet someone great and have a trash relationship if you do not put in the required effort. No relationships come predestined from heaven.

If she says yes too early, don’t take her serious

This is another one many people were told. The idea that you have to chase and chase a woman is not outdated and so wrong. No one has that time and while some relationships actually begin like that, there is no such rule that says all relationships have to start that way.

Whether the relationship began after 6 hours or 6 months or 6 years is not really what determines the quality of the relationship.

First date sex

If you sleep with a man on the first date, you are a slut and he won’t take you seriously. This is still a contentious subject even till now. But is it true? Not exactly. The rules that apply to this are pretty much the same as the ones that apply to the ones about becoming a couple early.

First date sex or 10th date sex. If he is going to dump you afterwards, he will. And if he is going to stick with you, nothing is going to stop him from doing so.

You can’t ‘toast’ a man