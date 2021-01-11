You must have thought of making a fresh start for various things. For example, you may wish to start doing yoga or saving money more often or pay more attention to your health.

Taking New Year resolutions is never a bad idea as this helps you in utilising your year in a better way.

So while you are all set to make a list of things that you would be doing in the new year, how about taking relationship resolutions on this New Year?

If you are wondering what this could be, then this is all about doing things in the coming year to strengthen your relationship. In order to know what are the resolutions that you will be taking on this New Year, read the below-mentioned points:

Focus on developing emotional intimacy

Physical intimacy is undoubtedly one of the most important aspects of any romantic relationship. But do you know that having emotional intimacy is equally important for your relationship? When you have emotional intimacy in your relationship, you and your partner are able to understand each other’s thoughts, feelings, opinions and emotions in a better way.

Clear all the misunderstandings in your relationship

Misunderstandings can affect even the strongest relationship like anything. Even if you and your partner are truly in love with each other, one misunderstanding will ruin everything. So won’t it be a great idea to work on clearing out all the misunderstandings in your relationship and saving your relationship from hitting the dead end?

Spend more time together

If you and your partner have been busy in your respective lives, then this can take a toll on your relationship at some point in your life. There may come a time when you feel lonely and disappointed for not being able to spend time with your partner. Therefore, this New Year, make a resolution to spend more time with each other.

Evolve into a supportive, caring and loving partner

This New Year, make a resolution to evolve into a better and supportive partner. Endeavour to supports your partner in every ups and downs. This is because when you extend your support to your partner, he/she feels loved and special. Care for your partner even during happy moments.

Have effective and open communication

Effective and open communication can actually do wonders to your relationship. You may not realise the power of having an open conversation with your partner, but it can actually help you in avoiding any possible misunderstandings and unwanted conflicts. This is because when you talk to your partner without any hesitation, you tend to speak your heart out.