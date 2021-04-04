RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

Authors:

Portia Arthur

If he hurt you and feels bad about it, he may feel like he owes you.

African Couple Cooking

ece-auto-gen

As the popular saying goes, ‘ action speaks louder than words’.

Recommended articles

Instead of apologizing for their wrong deeds, some guys go out of his way to make you happy more so than usual until he feels enough time has passed that the pain has diminished.

Is he showing signs he feels guilty for hurting you or not?

  • He avoids you

If he is genuinely busy with work-related issues then there is no cause for alarm. However, if he cancels date nights and he posts photos or video on social media hanging out with friends then he might be probably avoiding you.

READ ALSO:5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

  • He is private and secretive

Trust, privacy and constant communication are the pillars of every successful relationship. Some people lock their phones and have passwords on everything to keep outsiders from having access to sensitive information on their phones. They should feel free to make a call or send a text to others in the presence of their significant others.

  • He buys you gifts

Showing appreciation for the little things you receive from your spouse strengthens the relationship. However, if you get a weird vibe that he is showering you with gifts because he has hurt you, don’t overlook it. People go overboard with their gift or romantic gesture to compensate for their guilt.

  • He wants you to catch him

Some people deliberately leave clues for you to catch them in the act when they can’t face the guilt. Maybe they will leave their phone out or leave their laptop unlocked. Or even leave a sketchy receipt in their pocket.

Someone who has been hiding something for a long time knows all the tricks, so if you catch him, he wanted you to.

READ ALSO: 4 great sex positions that help burn belly fat

  • He admits it to release the guilt

And then there are some guys that feel guilty for hurting you so they come clean. It just depends if they are doing it to apologize and move on or to release themselves from the guilt.

Authors:

Portia Arthur

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

5 relationship fears every single guy has before they fall in love

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]