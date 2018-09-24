Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy


For Guys 5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

She will always count down to when next she will be with you.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to increase emotional intelligence for better relationships play How to make your babe always look forward to being with you. (Shutterstock)

It is human nature to be wanted, needed and of course, missed. So in a relationship, you'd want your presence to mean so much to your partner and that they'd long to see you again on the occasions when you can't be with them.

But not every boyfriend, husband or partner as special as this special to their babes. If you want your girlfriend to always look forward to your return with fond expectation, these are five things you have to regularly do.

1. A unique experience

Give her an experience that she can remember only you by. But be unique with the experience and you can even make it something she has never done before or something she has always wanted to try but just never got around to it.

Is long distance a barrier to having healthy relationships? play If you want her to miss you, give her reasons to. Treat her like a queen. Treat her better than anyone ever will. (Velvet Pitch)

 

2. Do other things

You do not always have to be with her. Hang out with your friends, pursue other interests and encourage her to do same. Being her boyfriend does not mean she has to be tied to her apron or her to yours. Give her an opportunity to actually miss you.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to make him miss you like crazy

3. Send her a song that is special to you

This is one of the most romantic ways of making her miss you. Just send her song that she knows is special to you and the lyrics should hold some meaning. In time, the song will become 'your' song, i.e, a song that means so much to you both. And before you know it, hearing that song anywhere will remind her of you all the time.

How to manage expectations in your relationship play Make her laugh everytime. (Ashley Batz/Bustle)

 

4. Make her laugh

You need to realise the importance of giving up your hard guy stance once you get into a relationship. Being unemotional, or deciding to bury that side of you underneath is not ideal. If you want your girlfriend or babe or wife to miss you and constantly want you by her side, make her laugh as many times as you can. All the time.

 

5. Treat her well

If you treat her well, give her unrivalled and undivided attention, she will always feel special with you, and will associate that feeling of being wanted with you. As a result, she will always want to spend time with you and when she can't, she will pine so much for it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 5 signs your partner has lost interest in you Relationship Tips 5 signs your partner has lost interest in you
Celebrity Wedding: Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Eddie Nartey's traditional wedding Celebrity Wedding Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Eddie Nartey's traditional wedding
Relationship Talk With Bukky: How to successfully date a girl who is out of your league Relationship Talk With Bukky How to successfully date a girl who is out of your league
Social Media: 8 reasons why it's necessary to take a social media break Social Media 8 reasons why it's necessary to take a social media break
Relationships: Are you with a stingy boyfriend? Here are three things to do Relationships Are you with a stingy boyfriend? Here are three things to do
Single Pringle: Serious issues to consider before saying yes to a relationship Single Pringle Serious issues to consider before saying yes to a relationship

Recommended Videos

Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt
Lifestyle Tips: Common sexual insecurities and how to fight them Lifestyle Tips Common sexual insecurities and how to fight them
Lifestyle & Relationships: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Lifestyle & Relationships 4 things you should never do in a relationship



Top Articles

1 Revealed Do you know kissing is good for the body? Find out whybullet
2 Relationship tips 6 clear signs you are in love with the wrong personbullet
3 Celebrity Wedding Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Eddie...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
5 Author Commercialisation of brideprice "disgusting" -Chimamandabullet
6 Relationship advice 6 little things that mean so much to women...bullet
7 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 ways to make him miss you like crazybullet
9 Relationship Tips 5 signs your partner has lost interest...bullet
10 7 common excuses men use to cheat in relationshipsbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Issues Why married men cheat in 2018
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend loves her other boyfriend more than she loves me
Dating Tips How to get a girl on social media
Relationship Problems All the sad realities of dating a man who can't express his emotions
Single & Available 3 underrated ways to get into a great relationship

Top Videos

1 Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodtbullet
2 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
3 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
4 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
5 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
6 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
7 Video Sarkodie - Babe (feat. Mugeez)bullet
8 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
9 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
10 Video Sarkodie - Pon Di Ting ft. Banky Wbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Marriage Divorce rates drop to their lowest levels in nearly 30 years: study
Video Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt
Introverts 8 things you should never say to an introvert
4 romantic things to do with your partner this long weekend
Relationship Tips 4 romantic and fun things to do with your partner this 'long weekend'
X
Advertisement