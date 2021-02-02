Women usually think they know exactly what men want. They assume they only want “one thing”, but this is usually far from true.

There are a lot of terrific men out there who are looking for a whole lot more than a fun time, but what exactly does “a whole lot more” entail?

Here are 5 subtle things that men are secretly into when it comes to his relationship with you.

When you stay honest with him

Honesty is always going to be important in any kind of intimate relationship. You always have to make it a point to stay honest with him even when it’s inconvenient for you to do so. He’s going to be deeply appreciative of any efforts that you make to be clear and transparent with him especially in the times wherein you know it will get you into trouble. He’s going to be very appreciative of that respect and trust.

When you express an interest in his interests

It’s always going to make him feel really good whenever you express an interest in the stuff that he’s most interested in. Even if you’re not typically into that kind of stuff, it’s going to make him feel good to see that effort coming from you.

When you make him do some of the work

It’s okay that you are a strong and independent woman who always wants to be able to do things on your own. However, you should also allow your man to do some things for you in the relationship. It’s part of being able to make him feel needed and validated by you.

When you stay passionate about things outside of the relationship

When you exhibit a passion for something, and it could be anything, it’s really going to be a good look on you. It might be a passion for a book, a piece of art, a hobby, or whatever. He’s going to secretly love that look on you whenever your face lights up because of something that you’re passionate about.

When you take the initiative to plan a date night

He doesn’t mind being the one who takes the initiative to plan a date night. He relishes in doing so especially if he loves you for real. However, it’s going to make him feel extra special whenever you take the initiative to plan a date night every once in a while. It would make him feel nice to know that he isn’t the only one doing all of the heavy liftings.